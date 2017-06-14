Kenya: Only 12 Bills Published By Senate Enacted Into Law

Only 12 of the 86 Bills published by the Senate have gone on to be enacted into law, underlining the difference in the powers of the Senate and the National Assembly.

The Senate was hamstrung by the fact that unlike the National Assembly, it does not have the power to have a Bill passed without the concurrence of the National Assembly.

This, and the unpredictable relationship between the Senate and the National Assembly, results in the life of Parliament coming to an end on August 8 with 30 Bills by the Senate pending scrutiny and approval by the National Assembly.

In total, according to statistics from the 67-member House, 86 Bills were published.

Of the 12 that eventually became law, four were the annual County Allocation of Revenue Bills, which have to be enacted to enable each county get its share of the revenue allocated every financial year.

Among the rest is the controversial Bill by Nandi Senator Stephen Sang establishing boards in the county headed by the senators that were challenged in court by the governors and declared illegal.

Another one, the County Assembly Powers and Privileges Bill by Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki, provides for the management of county assemblies and the powers and immunity of its members.

Two Bills were to address the question of county headquarters. The first was sponsored by Senator Boni Khalwale and enacted but was later amended to correct the designation of Kerugoya as the Kirinyaga County headquarters.

Despite the often poor relations between the two Houses, the Senate has processed to conclusion 37 Bills from the National Assembly. Only 15 are left and with two sitting days left before the final recess starts on Friday, they are likely to lapse as the life of Parliament expires on the date of the General Election. Senators shot down five Bills sponsored by their colleagues.

Currently, there is a tussle between the Senate and the National Assembly over the Parliamentary Service Bill. Sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, the Bill provides for the management of Parliament by reorganising the Parliamentary Service Commission.