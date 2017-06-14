Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto Wrap Up North Rift Tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto wrapped up a six-day tour of the North Rift with an assurance to the residents that with their support they will form the next government.

In a visit that started in Trans Nzoia last Thursday and culminated in West Pokot on Tuesday, the Jubilee team sought to put to rest fears of apathy in one of their strongholds following allegations of unfulfilled promises.

In between, the duo visited Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Bungoma counties where they enumerated what they said were projects that would raise the economy of the regions.

On Tuesday in Makutano, West Pokot, they expressed confidence that they will get another five years to lead the country, saying the region was a beneficiary of various development projects launched over the past four years.

"No government has shown interest in the welfare of West Pokot residents than ours. We are asking you to continue working with us. This is the first government to repair the Kitale-Kapenguria Road after 30 years," said Mr Kenyatta.

He also promised the residents the establishment of irrigation schemes to enable the county to produce food to feed the country.

"We do not want you to continue relying on relief food. We have plans to start irrigation schemes so that this county is able to produce food to feed the whole country," he said.

On rampant insecurity in the region, the President said he would start by sitting down with the youth in the region so as to know how to tackle the problem.

'ONE MORE'

"I want you to give me one more term. In my second term, I want to work with the youth especially in West Pokot. I will come and stay here for two weeks talking to you so that you tell me what you want," said the President whose administration has often been blamed for laxity in dealing with insecurity in the region.

He also promised that the Jubilee administration will offer free secondary education from next year, continue with free maternity and NHIF insurance.

Mr Ruto said Jubilee had transformed the county after many years of neglect.

"We agreed that Jubilee will transform West Pokot. We have done exactly that. Since we came to power, more than 180 kilometres of road are now under construction here. More than 10,000 homes are connected to electricity," said Mr Ruto.

The two held separate rallies on Tuesday morning, with the President at Konyao where he launched the construction of Makutano-Konyao-Alale Road while Mr Ruto held meetings in Sigor and Kaibich areas, before they converged at Chelang'a Gardens in Makutano.

At the Gardens, Jubilee and Kanu supporters clashed before the Jubilee team arrived and at least two people were injured.

Supporters of West Pokot gubernatorial aspirant John Lonyangapuo and those of Governor Simon Kachapin clashed, fighting with wooden planks and forcing police officers to intervene.

Jubilee team heads to Busia on Wednesday before returning to the South Rift on Thursday.