Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones has called on the referee to keep a close eye on the Pumas in their final Supersport Rugby Challenge match in Windhoek on Saturday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jones said the Pumas, who beat the Welwitschias 64-8 in their first round match in Johannesburg, were using illegal activities to create advantages for them.

"I wouldn't say they are cheating, but they are creating advantage through illegal activities. They tackle players who are not attached to the ruck, and in the line-outs they throw their jumpers to purposefully make contact with our jumpers in the air. We need these technical issues to be sorted out if we want to be competitive, and I hope the referee will keep an eye on that," he said.

Jones said the Pumas would provide tough opposition but they were looking at an improved performance than last Saturday when they lost 84-0 to the Golden Lions.

"The Pumas are a big and strong side and beat us 64-8 in Johannesburg.

In that match we finished each half with only 13 players so we hope to keep all 15 our players on the field on Saturday to be more competitive," he said.

"It will be a huge challenge, but we want to do better than we did last Saturday. We set ourselves a realistic target of scoring four tries which will firstly give us a bonus point and secondly put us in a good position to win the match," he added.

Jones yesterday named his 22-man squad for Saturday's game which shows six changes to the starting 15.

Prop Desiderius Sethie and lock Denzil van Wyk, who have been called up to start for the first time this season, replace Christo McNeish and Winmar Rust respectively.

Adriaan Booysen moves from flank to eighthman where he replaces Roderique Victor, while either Rohan Kitshoff or Winmar Rust will take over at flank, depending on the progress of Kitshoff's hamstring injury.

In the backline, Janry du Toit moves from centre to left wing, in place of Collins Omalu, while Francois Wiese takes over Du Toit's place at centre.

Despite their comprehensive defeat to the Lions last Saturday, Jones said he was pleased with his side's performance.

"I'm quite pleased and felt we got the best out of the new boys. We defended well in the first 60 minutes, but fatigue and the physicality crept in over the last 20 minutes of the game," he said.

"But credit to the Lions, their defence was very good, the best in the competition I'd say, and we were very unlucky not to score two tries against them," he added.

Jones has now used 40 players since the start of the Supersport Challenge, but he said it would raise the standard of Namibian rugby.

"It has given us an opportunity to see some new players and we will be more competitive when the Currie Cup comes along in August, when we will be fitter and stronger," he said.

"The Supersport Challenge has been good for us and the whole focus is to raise the depth and the standard of Namibian rugby. We can take some positives from the competition - for instance, there are good young players coming through, while they know now what standard is required to compete at this level," he added.

Jones said he was pleased with the performances of some of the younger players who grabbed their chance against the Lions.

"Someone like Adriaan Booysen put in 14 tackles in the 60 minutes that he was on the field, and that shows that he is working hard. Obert (Nortje) and Janry (du Toit) are young guys showing enthusiasm and fitness and that's what I'm looking for. I want to get people here who are ambitious and want to work," he said.

The Welwitschias side to face the Pumas on Saturday is as follows:

Desiderius Sethie, Obert Nortje, Andries Rosseau, Denzil van Wyk, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitshoff (or Winmar Rust), Adriaan Booysen, Thomasau Forbes, Adriaan Booysen, JC Winckler, Dirk von Weidts, Janry du Toit , Ethan Beukes, Francois Wiese, Russell van Wyk and David Philander.

The substitutes are Neil van Vuuren, Christo McNish, Herman Grobler, Muinjo Kasiringua, Rodriques Victor, TC Kisting and Mahco Prinsloo.

The national rugby side which takes on Emerging Italy in the Nations Cup in Montevideo tomorrow has also been named and is as follows:

Collen Smith, Louis van der Westhuizen, Aranos Coetzee, Ruan Ludick, Tjiuee Uanivi, Christo van der Merwe, Janco Venter, Renaldo Bothma (captain), Damian Stevens, Theuns Kotze, Gino Wilson, Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim, Johann Tromp.

The substitutes are Shaun du Preez, AJ de Klerk, Casper Viviers, PJ van Lill, Wian Conradie, Eugene Jantjies, Cliven Loubser and Justin Newman.