Angola: Transports Ministry Gets Additional Credit

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport will receive an additional credit in the 2017 General State Budget of more than 30 billion Kwanzas to support its expenses under the Public Investment Programme.

The Presidential Decree No. 122/17 of June 9 sets the additional credit more accurately at AKZ 30.8.

The official currency of the day sets the cost of one US dollar at about 168 kwanzas.

Law no. 15/10, of July 14 (Law on the General State Budget) determines, in paragraph 1 of article 27, that special supplementary credits are authorized by Law and opened by Presidential Decree.