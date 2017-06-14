14 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transports Ministry Gets Additional Credit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport will receive an additional credit in the 2017 General State Budget of more than 30 billion Kwanzas to support its expenses under the Public Investment Programme.

The Presidential Decree No. 122/17 of June 9 sets the additional credit more accurately at AKZ 30.8.

The official currency of the day sets the cost of one US dollar at about 168 kwanzas.

Law no. 15/10, of July 14 (Law on the General State Budget) determines, in paragraph 1 of article 27, that special supplementary credits are authorized by Law and opened by Presidential Decree.

Angola

First Electoral Material Arrives in Luanda

The first group of electoral material for the general polls set for August 23, this year, arrived on Wednesday morning,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.