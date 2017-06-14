14 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: First Electoral Material Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The first group of electoral material for the general polls set for August 23, this year, arrived on Wednesday morning, in Luanda, on board of the Boeing 747-400 aeroplane that landed at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, ANGOP witnessed.

The material, which includes stuff to be used in the training of the agents that will work in the voting stations, was imported from Spain and was delivered, at the airport, to the chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto.

On the occasion, André da Silva Neto said to the press that the CNE has already mobilised about one hundred people that will work in the voting stations.

The one-hundred ton cargo also includes plastic ballot boxes.

