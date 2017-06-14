14 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Kalkrand Swapo Members Want Conference Nullified

By Luqman Cloete

Disgruntled Kalkrand Swapo branch delegates have called for a district elective conference held last Thursday at Schlip in the Hardap region to be nullified.

The delegates claimed in a letter written on Saturday that local police had denied them access to the venue of the party's Rehoboth Rural district elective conference, to which members were "selectively" invited.

At the centre of the alleged "dirty tricks" are Rehoboth Rural constituency regional councillor Riaan McNab, the party's regional information and mobilisation secretary, Edward Wambo, Hendrik Alcock and Anna Rose.

The delegates accused the group of promoting factionalism amongst the Rehoboth Rural constituency party members so as to continue holding onto power, contrary to calls for unity among party members by national leaders.

According to the discontented delegates, police officers were being "cajoled" into becoming the returning officers at the conference.

"This was perhaps the biggest travesty of justice and the Namibian police being used to destroy democracy in Namibia by Wambo and cohorts," the letter stated.

Police, the snubbed delegates charged, were also used to threaten and embarrass the party's Kalkrand branch members. They claimed the police were purportedly acting on NcNab's instructions, but said intimidation would not silence them.

"We, the people of Kalkrand, will not be silenced...the truth will come out, and we will overcome," the letter said.

The delegates said party rules and directives were disregarded and ignored, and that this kind of practice leads to embarrassing legal action against the party.

Wambo denied the accusations levelled against him, saying the selection of conference delegates is done at branch level. McNab, Rose and Alcock could not be reached for comment.

