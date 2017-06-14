Dedza East Member of Parliament Juliana Lunguzi has warned government against championing what she called politically motivated projects in the country, saying it is affecting their implementation.

Lunguzi said such projects have ended up failing to get completed on time thereby costing more on taxpayers' money.

"This government starts too many projects [which are now stalling," she said.

She made her remarks in reaction to many hospital projects government has included in the budget such as Blantyre District Hospital, while it has taken ages for Phalombe District Hospital to start off, Cancer Centre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, ART centre projects among others have stalled.

"The government should stop coming up with projects just for political reasons because in the end we have many projects which are not completed," she said.

"What the government should do is to come up with projects systematically spreading across the country."

She was contributing to the debate on the 2017/18 National Budget which Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe presented in the House three weeks ago.

Lunguzi backed the Blantyre District Hospital which she said would ease the burden on Queen Elizabeth central Hospital.

Other projects she expressed concern to be politically influenced are the road infrastructure. The government has promised to construct Mbombela University in Mzimba whose foundation stone was laid by President Peter Mutharika and Marine University in Mangochi.