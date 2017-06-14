Nigeria: Police Nab Man in Possession of Human Skull

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old-man, Lucien Tosume, suspected to be a ritualist, for possessing a human skull.Tosume was arrested last week following an intelligence report in Iraye village in Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State.

According to spokesman of the Lagos State police command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP), the suspect, who specializes in the sale of human skull, was accosted by police intelligence officers, who disguised as buyers.

Upon negotiation, the suspect agreed to sell a skull for N150,000, but the officers convinced him to sell it for N81,000, which he agreed to.The suspect was arrested immediately the money was paid to him.

Tosume, who confessed to the crime, said he sells fresh skulls for N1 million. Famous-Cole says investigations are ongoing to ascertain where he got the human part.

The command's spokesperson added that the suspect will be transferred to Panti for further investigation, as he advised members of the public and parents to keep a watchful eye on children and know their whereabouts at all time.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorizing the Agbara road, Atan-Ota of Ogun and Lagos state yesterday. According to Famous-Cole, "operatives while on patrol sighted some hoodlums at Progress Hotel situated at Agbara road. These hoodlums specialize in armed robbery, snatching of vehicles, handbags and other valuables from their victims after robbing unsuspecting members of the public.

"The police operatives swiftly moved to the scene and apprehended the hoodlums. A knife, one locally-made pistol and one live cartridge was recovered from the gang, including a green Peugeot 206 with no registration number, which they use for robbery operations between Lagos and Ogun states.

"The suspects: Lawal Sikini, Egun Seda, Lanre Bello, Lawal Mayowa, Azeez Mustapha and Tijani Quryum, were arrested with exhibits. The suspects have made confessional statement and are now giving useful information to the police. Investigation is ongoing and effort is on to arrest other gang members."