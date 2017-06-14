Africa: Malawi to Host Africa Junior Athletics Championship

Malawi will host Africa Junior athletics championship track and field in 2018 boosted by the synthetic track at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe constructed by the Chinese government.

Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) Godfrey Phiri said Malawi won the bid to host the 2018 Southern Africa junior championship during a meeting held on the sidelines of Southern Africa senior track and field championship held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Phiri said Malawi had now the capacity to hold track and field championships with high standards facilities at Bingu Stadium which opened early this year.

"Malawi won the rights to host junior championship because we are now ready with the facilities required by International Athletics Associations Federation," Phiri said.

He said the junior championship championship, which is held every two years, would give the association yardstick to assess its capacity to host high profile track and field events.

Meanwhile the Malawi delegation arrived on Monday from Zimbabwe after winning three medals through Kefas Kasten and Cecelia Mhango (silver medals) in 1,500m while Mercy Malembo grabbed gold medal in 3,000m.

Coach Moses Mkondowe applauded the athletes for putting up a spirited performance despite having gone without preparations.

"The athletes did well especially Kefas who competed against the region in the men's 3,000m," Mkondowe said. "But I have also noticed that most athletes train for competitions which is not good for their career."