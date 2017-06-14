Tanzanian President John Magufuli has directed the confiscation of all undeveloped farms in the country and ordered that they be reallocated to other citizens.

The President made the directive during a meeting with regional commissioners (RCs), at State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

President Magufuli said it was not fair for a few people to hoard large chunks of land, while majority of Tanzanians having none.

"You should confiscate all undeveloped farms and allocate them to wananchi who will develop them," the president told the commissioners.

However, in doing so, the President insisted that commissioners should adhere to country's laws in confiscating the land.

The Tanzanian president added that most of conflicts between farmers and pastoralists have been caused by people who have hoarded large chunks of land.

He also directed the RCs to find amicable solutions to land conflicts, especially those pitting farmers and pastoralists, in their respective areas.