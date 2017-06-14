13 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Trophy Hunters Miss Nyeri Rare Rhino Horns

By Kennedy Kimanthi

A decomposed carcass of an adult rhino with its two horns intact was Tuesday found deep inside Solio ranch in Nyeri County.

Two Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, Thomas Lowasa and Christopher Shikuku and a Solio based officer Nahashon Murungi discovered the carcass during a patrol in one of the blocks.

Aberdare Senior Warden Catherine Wambani said the rhino could have been dead for months or days.

"The trophies were extracted to safety. I would like to laud the rangers' outstanding integrity and honesty for notifying authorities of the discovery," said Mrs Wambani.

"The rhino could have been injured or sick when it died and not out of poaching," she added.

Mr Murungi said the rhino is of the White Southern species.

