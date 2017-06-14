Namibia: Funds Shortage Forces Arts College to Cut Courses

More than 150 students from the College of the Arts in Windhoek marched to protest the suspension of four courses because of a lack of funds to pay lecturers.

The courses which were suspended this month affect first and second-year media students.

A communique issued on 9 June said the courses were suspended after the higher education ministry cut the college's budget.

The head of the media studies department, Joost van de Port, said there is a shortage of lecturers for the courses, and no money to pay part-time lecturers.

Van de Port added that they have not been able to fill up to eight vacancies since November 2016 because the ministry did not set aside a budget for it.

Management engaged the education ministry about the problem on 3 May, but are yet to get a response.

"There will be no activities for first and second-year students until July. If no classes would have taken place by that time, self-directed projects might be organised for the students," he noted.

Students yesterday marched to the education ministry's offices in Windhoek to express their disappointment.

Student leader Steve Angula demanded that the ministry provides resources to allow the courses to resume by Monday, 19 June.

He said the ministry must prioritise the institution's existence, or move the college to the higher education ministry if it cannot meet their demands.

"How is it possible that budget cuts have affected our education to such an extent? If there is not enough money to fund Cota, why can't the government rather cut the high salaries of its officials for the provision of our education?", asked Angula.

He added that they have given the education ministry until 10h00 today to respond, or else they would take the matter into their own hands.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp promised the students that the ministry will respond to their request after deliberations with the management team.

Nanso and some student leaders from the Namibia University of Science and Technology appeared at the demonstration in solidarity with the Cota students.