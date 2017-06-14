14 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Myfotobook' Mobile Application Debuts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Gbonegun

To keep up with global trends in recreating memories, Myfotobook Nigeria has unveiled a mobile application with a 'do it yourself' model for individuals, businesses and organizations.

The app helps to relive out lifetime events for ever irrespective of loss of personal effect where the photo materials are stored.The initiative, which is the first in Africa, involves getting the application from the phone play store, customizing materials from personal phones, FaceBook, Instagram and other platforms to personal taste.

At the public presentation of the product in Lagos, the Managing Director of Myfotobook Nigeria, Kayode Akinwale, who recounted the seven years journey towards developing the application said the idea was developed in line with the reality that memories are critical proof of life events, which must not be forgotten as they re-tell past life and prepare people for where they are going in future.

According to him, the mobile app can be downloaded from the Google play store using Myfootbook.com.ng, the users; he said can customize their photos with a maximum of sixty and a minimum of thirty pictures before placing an order for the album which will be delivered between five to seven days at a very affordable price.

He explained that the album is portable, has capacity for collaged or one-off designs and useful for everybody in the society irrespective of social or economic status adding that it will also serve as a replacement for photo magazines.

Nigeria

Why We Cleared Saraki on False Asset Charge - Tribunal

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday cleared the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of false asset declaration… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.