Somalia: Seven Killed in Inter-Clan Fighting in Central Somalia

At least seven people are confirmed dead, and more than ten others were wounded in a renewed Inter-clan fighting in central Somalia over the past two days. The tribal clashes erupted in Benyaley locality on Hiiraan-Galgadud border, after two armed clan militiamen disputed over a grazing land, according to local officials and residents.

"Those killed and wounded in the ongoing clan hostility are from both sides," said Mohamed Ali Elmi, the governor of Galgadud region, while speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

Elmi said Presidents of HirShabelle and Galmudug held a phone conversation over the clan battle, and called for an immediate end to the fighting, and end the dispute through dialogue.