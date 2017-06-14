Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Raid SNA Base Near Beledweyne

Al Shabaab fighters were reported to have raided a military base belonging to Somali National Army (SNA) in Dan Subagle village, located south of Beledweyne town.

Residents said heavily armed militants launched an ambush against the army outpost in midnight, before engaging in fierce gun battle with soldiers that lasted for several minutes.

The SNA forces repulsed Al shabaab fighters during the gun battle in Dan Subagle, but it was not immediately clear the exact causalities behind the overnight attack.

However, Somali Military officials in Hiiraan region haven't released any statement in regard to the attacks carried out on its outpost near the regional capital of Beledweyne.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab militants have intensified its hit and run attack against security forces and AMISOM troops since the start of the holy month of Ramadan.