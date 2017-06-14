14 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Raid SNA Base Near Beledweyne

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al Shabaab fighters were reported to have raided a military base belonging to Somali National Army (SNA) in Dan Subagle village, located south of Beledweyne town.

Residents said heavily armed militants launched an ambush against the army outpost in midnight, before engaging in fierce gun battle with soldiers that lasted for several minutes.

The SNA forces repulsed Al shabaab fighters during the gun battle in Dan Subagle, but it was not immediately clear the exact causalities behind the overnight attack.

However, Somali Military officials in Hiiraan region haven't released any statement in regard to the attacks carried out on its outpost near the regional capital of Beledweyne.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab militants have intensified its hit and run attack against security forces and AMISOM troops since the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Somalia

Seven Killed in Inter-Clan Fighting in Central Somalia

At least seven people are confirmed dead, and more than ten others were wounded in a renewed Inter-clan fighting in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.