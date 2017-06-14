Nigeria: Oyo Unveils Plans to Resuscitate Fashola Farms, Others

The Oyo State Government has commenced the process to resuscitate and transform Fashola farms, Oyo, and International Cattle and produce Market, Ogbomoso with the view of transforming them into viable ventures for the state's economy.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Oyewole Oyewumi, who made this disclosure recently, reaffirmed the readiness of the state government to partner with private investors/organizations to revive its moribund industries.

Oyewumi at the opening of the bids on the transformation of Fasola Farm, Oyo and International Cattle and Produce Market, Ogbomoso held at the Conference room of the Ministry of Agriculture assured that government properties and assets will be adequately utilized.

According to the commissioner, "the essence of partnering with private agro- companies is to ensure that Government existing farms serve its purposes which include increase in food production, employment generation, training centres for self development amongst others".

He revealed that five bids were received from agro- companies who intend to partner with the state government on transforming Fasola Farms and two were received for the international Cattle and Produce Market, Ogbomoso.

He assured that the government will continue to provide enabling environment for would be investors, adding that necessary support would be given to enable them have successful businesses.

The Commissioner appealed to the seven-man bid technical review committee led by the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Adegbite Adegunwa to carry out the assignment given to them accordingly and present their recommendations in two weeks.