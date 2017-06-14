Kenya: Great Rift's Njogu Tops Caddies Event

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort's Simon Njogu produced a score of four over par 75 gross, to beat a field of 178 players in Monday's National Caddies golf championship at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The off scratch Njogu who represented Kenya during last year's East Africa Challenge Cup in Addis Ababa, started his round with a bogey at the downhill first hole which he however recovered at the par three-second.

DROPPED POINTS

He then dropped two back-to-back shots at the third and fourth and later on at the eighth for three over par at the first nine in the event sponsored by Nginyo Investments.

"I missed few chances for birdies and pars at the front nine as well as the back nine, but I'm happy for the round," said Njogu, who was using the event to test his new irons. He birdied the 10th, and 18th against bogeys at the 12th, 14th and 15th for one over par at the back nine, to beat home player John Karanja by a shot.

Muthaiga players clinched the top three nett titles led by I. Juma who beat A. Collins on countback with nett 69 while in third place was M.Mburu on 70 nett.

The girls title went to Mary Gathoni of Sigona who posted gross 82, beating Limuru's Susan Wanjiru by two shots while the nett title went to F. Muchila of Mombasa on a brilliant score of nett 65, winning ahead of Margaret Wanjiku of Sigona on nett 68 with Railway's M. Wanjiru on 69 finishing third.