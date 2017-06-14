14 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Norton Demo Gets Police Nod

By Fidelis Munyoro

Norton residents are unhappy with the MDC-T- run municipality over poor service delivery and have obtained police clearance to stage a peaceful demonstration against the local authority. The protest is set for tomorrow. In an interview yesterday, Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa confirmed the police have cleared the residents, represented by the Norton Residents Development Trust (NRDT), to stage a peaceful demonstration in the dormitory town.

The legislator also fired a salvo at MDC-T saying the opposition party was corrupt to the core.

He said the peaceful demonstration was justified as it sought to address the poor service delivery in Norton and hold management accountable.

"The people will always have the power and they deserve to be heard and supported. It is within their rights," said Mr Mliswa.

"It exposes corruption by the so-called opposition MDC before they are even in power and clearly there is no political will on their part to address it. So why should they be in power?"

NRDT secretary Mr Laston Tachiona said the demonstrations would also be focused on the land barons and their failure to register residential stands with the Surveyor-General.

The residents, said Mr Tachiona, want the council to explain why it was failing to collect rates in excess of $5 million from property developers in the area.

Last week Mr Mliswa blasted MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai for allegedly suspending two of his party councilors at Norton council.

In a statement, Mr Mliswa said: "In a shocking turn of events, MDC-T has suspended councillors E. Takawira (Ward 11): chairperson of the audit committee and S. Nerutanga (Ward 1): chairperson of the housing committee."

