Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Tables Bills On Agreements Before Parliament

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has tabled before the National Assembly (Parliament) Wednesday a number of bills on approval of agreements, including an agreement for cooperation between the government of Sudan and Palestine in the field of education for the year 2017 and an agreement on the project for establishing Al-Bagair Electricity Power Station for generating 350 megawatt through funding from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development for the year 2017.

