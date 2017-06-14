Victoria Falls-based Fashion Company Express Wear aims to sell their brand to tourists that flocks the city.

Owner of the fashion shop Paul Shambare said they have been targeting a number of people including tourists that flock the town.

They have designers who make T-shirst, caps, hats and several clothes. "Fashion is very key in presenting an identity of any person and in that regard we have established a big shop here in Victoria Falls that sells different clothes with the label Express Wear," he said.

Shambare who is also a music promoter said he was not only focusing on music, but promoting local fashion designers from the tourist town. "We have designers here and they also need to be promoted. Fashion is another form of art that needs also attention," he said.

They have also appointed fast rising dancehall musician Breez Sox as their brand ambassador for their Express label. "We decided to rope in a musician to be our brand ambassador and we decided to come up with Breez Sox," he said.

They were also considering working with two other artistes from Bulawayo and Harare. "We will work with two other musicians from Harare and Bulawayo to be our ambassadors. In that way we will also put different designers from this side on the market," he said.

Shambare said they were spreading their wings across the country. "We are taking the brand across the country therefore engaging various stakeholders across the country," he said.

They are in a process of engaging several designers from different parts of the country. "As the brand grows we will be engaging several designers that will also do some cultural designs under Express," he said.

His vision is to establish a fashion label that will spread across the world. "We are not limited to anything when it comes to this fashion wear and we will be taking it far," he said.