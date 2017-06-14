South Africa: Umgeni Water Chief Exec Suspended Over Corruption Allegations

Umgeni Water Chief Executive Cyril Gamede has been suspended from his post pending an investigation into corruption allegations, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Tuesday] the board served a letter of precautionary suspension on the chief executive of Umgeni Water Cyril Gamede. This was done to ensure the investigation is conducted without any hindrance at all," Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said.

Gamede, who has headed up Umgeni Water for nearly five years, was suspended during an urgent board meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Harichunder said an anonymous email alleging Gamede was corrupt circulated to a number of key stakeholders.

"Around a week ago an anonymous letter circulated to members of the board of Umgeni Water. It was also sent to the Minister of Water and Sanitation, the public protector, provincial commissioner of police and other stakeholders," he said.

He added: "The letter alleges impropriety of a senior official of Umgeni Water. The allegation relates to corruption. They are merely allegations."

Following the letter, the board of Umgeni Water took a decision to launch an investigation.

Harichunder said an independent agency was undertaking an investigation.

Record of good corporate governance

Harichunder said that the decision to begin a "swift investigation" was an indication of the bulk water supplier's commitment to clean corporate governance.

"The organisation wants to bring this to an end as quickly as possible. The outcome of the investigation will inform the board of what steps, if any, that need to be taken."

Harichunder said the board of directors at Umgeni Water viewed the anonymous letter "in the most serious light".

"Umgeni Water has an impeccable record for good corporate governance. This huge shock to the organisation."

He said that the six municipalities and six million customers Umgeni Water serviced would not be affected by the allegations against Gamede.

"Will continue to bring quality water and the best service and we want to ensure our stakeholders there will by a thorough investigation."

Harichunder confirmed that Moketenyane Moleko, the general manager for Corporate Services was on Wednesday appointed the acting chief executive of the water supplier.

Attempts to get hold of Gamede proved unsuccessful.

