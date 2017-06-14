Namibia: EU Pledges N$294 Million to Northern Livestock Sector

THE EUROPEAN Union has pledged N$294 million towards the livestock sector in the northern communal areas.

The presentation of the cheque was done at the opening of the 'Support to the livestock sector in the northern communal areas of Namibia' programme at the 8th Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) ordinary congress held at Opuwo in the Kunene region last week.

Speaking at the official opening of the congress, agriculture minister John Mutorwa said the financing agreement was signed by economic planning minister Tom Alweendo on behalf of government, and Koen Doenc for the European Commission.

The EU will release the N$294 million as a grant to government over six years, with the main implementing institution being the agriculture ministry.

Also speaking at the official opening of the congress, EU ambassador to Namibia Jana Hybaskova said they are aware of the important need for a market for northern livestock farmers, and that there is a problem with the profitability of abattoirs.

They are also aware of the need for feedlots, and because of these reasons, it is important for the livestock sector's support in northern Namibia.

"Livestock support, in our understanding, is a way to get those most in need to move upwards. So, education for the whole population of Namibia and the livestock sector's support in the northern communal areas as a particular societal niche needs to be energised to create more opportunities for those lagging behind top society," Hybaskova noted.

The congress was attended by different stakeholders from the agricultural sector, including the land reform ministry; the Namibia Agronomic Board; Meatco; the Meat Board of Namibia; and was discussing the transformation of non-title deed farming into a vibrant wealth-creating sector.

The congress ended at the weekend.