Kenya: New Twist in Death of Boy Found in Car As Mother Had Fun in Lodging

A new twist has emerged in the death of a nine-year-old boy from Bungoma who was found dead in a car as his mother and her lover had fun in a lodging.

It has now emerged that Enos Barasa, a Nursery school pupil at Matumbufu Primary school, died from injuries inflicted by a blunt object and not suffocation as it had earlier been thought.

The Nation has learnt that a post-mortem conducted on the child's body on Monday indicated that he had been hit by a blunt object.

A medic who witnessed the post-mortem on the minor's body at Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary and who spoke to the Nation in confidence, said all indications were that the boy was murdered.

"He had severe head, stomach and chest injuries probably from a blunt object. Blood had accumulated in his chest, head and the stomach, an indication that he was murdered," he said.

NOT SUFFOCATION

The family's spokesperson, Benson Barasa, who also was also present during the post-mortem, said his nephew may have been hit with a blunt object and left for the dead.

"It was not the case of suffocation as they want us to believe, our son was murdered," said Mr Barasa.

Last Sunday, the boy was found dead in a locked car in Bumula sub-county as his mother and her lover had fun in a lodging at Mateka trading centre.

"The boy should have been in class four because he was nine years old but due to poverty he used to miss classes more often," he said.

The boy's mother Christine Simiyu who has five other children, is a widow and the deceased was her last born. Her husband died in 2015.

SHOCK

She has since been arrested together with her lover identified as Jude Ng'ang'a, and they are being held by police in Bungoma.

Bumula OCPD Julius Muthini said that his officers had filed a miscellaneous application and are on the ground to conclude the investigation on time.

Mr Barasa told the Nation at the family home that the boy's mother had left her matrimonial home with her last born on Thursday, to their maternal home in Mabusi village in Bumula, for the burial of a family member on Saturday. She had been expected back on Sunday.

The woman's mother, Petronilla Naliaka expressed shock at the turn of events.

"What we later heard was very shocking that my grandson was found dead in a car at a lodging, this is unbelievable," she said.

STARTED WAILING

Mr Ng'ang'a's family from his Mujini estate home in Bungoma town refused to comment on the matter.

The manager at Mareba complex bar in Mateka market, Mr Boniface Wafula said that on the fateful Sunday, the two arrived in the man's blue saloon car and booked a room at about 9am.

"They stopped at the parking, spoke briefly, as the woman came out of the vehicle, picked up a small tin of soda, and followed her lover to the room," he said.

Mr Wafula claimed that they were unaware that the child was locked up in the vehicle but that the woman kept moving out of the room, pick up a soda from the bar and take it to the vehicle.

On the third round, Mr Wafula said, the woman started wailing when she opened the door the car's door.

REPORTED TO POLICE

"She then pulled the shirtless body of a baby boy dressed in a short from the car, I rushed with some water to resuscitate the boy but he seemed to have died minutes earlier," he narrated.

He explained that after he saw the public starting to mill around the car baying for the woman's blood, he rushed to Mateka AP Post to report the matter but the officers treated him casually.

"I decided to pick a motorbike and report at Bumula police station where the officers rushed to the scene and saved the couple from being lynched," he said.

Meanwhile, the boy's family says they need Sh75,000 for bills and burial expense.

"We have sent an appeal for financial help to relatives and friends but majority of them are mocking and calling us names, none has positively responded," he said.