Liberia: Rep. Karmo - 'Snowe Is Non-Issue in Bomi Politics'

Bomi County Electoral District #1 Representative, Cllr. Samuel Gayah Karmo has strongly reacted to the presence of Montserrado District #6 Representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe in the county's politics by referring to him as a non-issue.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer on Monday at his residence in Brewerville, outside Monrovia, he said Rep. Snowe is a Liberian citizen and has the right as guaranteed by the Constitution to live anywhere but people's identity - be it tribal or sectional - should not be compromised for "mere offers, which in most cases come in cash and non-lasting material benefits."

"I am seeking re-election to the capitol from my people because I have done well in meeting the criteria of proper representation, oversight, among others," Rep. Karmo noted. "As a representative I was able to lobby for the passage of a bill to establish the Bomi Community College, the elevation of its budget from US$150,000 to US$600,000, the construction of Sackie Town Magisterial Court, the County Judicial Complex to host judges," he said, adding that a couple of bridges on major routes in the county which were in bad conditions have been rebuilt and dedicated.

He said Bomi citizens will have no one else to blame but themselves if they make the mistake to elect Rep. Snowe who he said has failed his constituents in Montserrado County. "This is only telling me that the moral compass has disappeared from Liberia. Snowe who is still receiving salaries and benefits as a lawmaker for another district is jumping an unnecessary gun in another place where he has made no impact except for his personal reasons," Karmo noted.

He said his politics is not about personality but what is lacking is the understanding that should Rep. Snowe succeed, he will dump all those who are unduly glorifying him. "The palm trees he has planted will not be for the benefit of any Bomi citizen but himself and his friends and family. He will sell to big companies and use the same money to pay our people peanuts so that they may continue to needlessly labor for him," he said, calling on all citizens of his District and the county in general to be mindful of short-lived campaigns intended to put them at loggerheads as a people with a common identity.

Rep. Karmo said, "not everything that is legal is expedient and not everything that is expedient is legal. Snowe's interference in Bomi politics is an assault on the county but not too many of our people are yet schooled to the actual meaning of common identity," he pointed out, commending Senator Sando D. Johnson for taking the lead in condemning what he called "Snowe's disabuse of a Constitutional right."

He said unity has disappeared from Bomi. "Even our Caucus, we are not united and as such we don't have much voice to influence the decisions of our people if they are in contrast to peace and harmony," he said.

Rep. Karmo called for the teaching of civics and Bible in schools so as to allow students to know the functions of government and learn the moral values that uphold the good of society.

Although he did not say as to whether he will run on a party's ticket or go as an independent candidate, he expressed his conviction that as a champion he will continue his job after the October elections.

"I may not have money as some other people around here but I have the drive and ultimate desire to always make change for the good a priority. I will run and win, no matter who is in the race with me in Senjeh District," he noted.

It may be recalled that Senator Sando D. Johnson and Rep. Edwin M. Snowe were involved in a war of words over his (Snowe's) desire to contest as a representative in Senjeh district come October 10.

Sen. Johnson vowed to give his blood if need be to ensure that Snowe is not elected representative for Senjeh District while Snowe, on the other hand, termed Johnson as one suffering from a mental problem and needs serious psychiatric attention.