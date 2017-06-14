Luanda — At least 14 percent of Angolan women in reproductive age (15 to 49 years) use contraceptive methods.

This is the result of a Multiple Health Indicator Survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (IIMS) in the 2015/2016 period.

The survey says women are increasingly joining modern conceptive methods, as 13 percent use them and one percent use the traditional ones.

According to the source, injection is among the most used modern methods with five percent, followed by pills (four percent) and male condom (three percent). Interrupted intercourse is the most used traditional method with 0,6 percent, the survey also says.

The source adds that the use of contraceptive methods varies with age. Eight percent among women from 15 to 49 years, 18 percent (25-29 years) and three percent (45-49).

The Multiple Health Indicator Survey was conducted between October 2015 and March 2016 and is part of the National Statistics Development Strategy for 2015/2025.

Estimated data indicate that Angola will have a population of 67.9 million people by the year 20150.