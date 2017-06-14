Lubango — A 21-year old man survived a fall from a court block second-floor where he was being tried for drunken driving and disrespect for the authority.

Southern Huíla province common crime court judge, Edna rebeca, told Angop in Lubango (Huíla's capital city) that the defendant attempted to escape through an open courtroom window during the reading of the sentence.

According to the judge, the man whose identity was not disclosed was a repeat offender who had been tried 15 days earlier on.

The security guards and other defendants in the courtroom failed to prevent the man from jumping out of the window.

The man survived the fall from the second floor and was immediately rushed to hospital where he underwent a surgery, but his condition is still serious, it was said.

This is the second such a case at Huila's Provincial Court. The first took place in 2007 and resulted in the death of the escaping defendant.

