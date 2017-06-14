Namibia: Student Doctors Starving in Russia

The health ministry has delayed paying Namibians studying medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and dentistry in Russia.

Some of the students were sent by the ministry in 2013, while others followed a year later.

The health ministry's spokesperson, Ester Paulus, confirmed yesterday that the students had not been paid for May and June, but said the ministry was making preparations to pay the students for those two months plus July.

According to her, each student gets N$6 600 per month for expenses.

Paulus, however, did not reveal the reasons why the ministry had failed to pay the students in time. Students who contacted The Namibian said they were hungry, distressed and desperate.

The Namibian reported in May that ministry of defence cadets were also stranded in Russia and the Ukraine due to delays in the payment of their allowances.

About 15 students were sent to Russia and Ukraine by the defence ministry to study medicine to become doctors at the envisaged military hospital in Windhoek.

The defence students said they could not pay for accommodation, transport nor buy food because their allowances had not been paid since April this year.

The students wrote to the ministry and the Office of the Ombudsman, but the defence ministry's finance office told them there was no money. To date, the defence students say they have not received their allowances.

"They (defence ministry) are just asking who sent the letter to the Ombudsman and the newspaper," the students said, adding that they have not heard from the Ombudsman yet.

The defence ministry's spokesperson, Gideon Shuuya, demanded more time to issue an official response.