14 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Student Doctors Starving in Russia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sakeus Iikela

The health ministry has delayed paying Namibians studying medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and dentistry in Russia.

Some of the students were sent by the ministry in 2013, while others followed a year later.

The health ministry's spokesperson, Ester Paulus, confirmed yesterday that the students had not been paid for May and June, but said the ministry was making preparations to pay the students for those two months plus July.

According to her, each student gets N$6 600 per month for expenses.

Paulus, however, did not reveal the reasons why the ministry had failed to pay the students in time. Students who contacted The Namibian said they were hungry, distressed and desperate.

The Namibian reported in May that ministry of defence cadets were also stranded in Russia and the Ukraine due to delays in the payment of their allowances.

About 15 students were sent to Russia and Ukraine by the defence ministry to study medicine to become doctors at the envisaged military hospital in Windhoek.

The defence students said they could not pay for accommodation, transport nor buy food because their allowances had not been paid since April this year.

The students wrote to the ministry and the Office of the Ombudsman, but the defence ministry's finance office told them there was no money. To date, the defence students say they have not received their allowances.

"They (defence ministry) are just asking who sent the letter to the Ombudsman and the newspaper," the students said, adding that they have not heard from the Ombudsman yet.

The defence ministry's spokesperson, Gideon Shuuya, demanded more time to issue an official response.

Namibia

'Unemployment a Ticking Time Bomb'

International University of Management (IUM) founder Dr David Namwandi has described the level of unemployment in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.