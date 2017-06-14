Saurimo — The provincial government of Lunda Sul continues creating leisure spaces for children, including kindergartens, playgrounds, crèches, community educational and children's centers in neighborhoods and villages of the region, so as to ensure a good childhood for kids.

This was said on Wednesday by the provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Cândida Narciso, when addressing a lecture on "The protection of the child, the role of the whole society".

She stressed that it is necessary to create spaces so that parents can walk with their children, providing them with some leisure time.

Responding to one of the 11 commitments of the child, the official reported that the government has complied with the construction of health posts and medical centers closer to the population, to ensure this right to the child.

Cândida Narciso stressed that the non-fulfillment of the true role of parents and traditional authorities in the education and guidance of children has contributed to the fact that the children opt for bad behavior.