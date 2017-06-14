Liberia: Man On Shooting Spree in Bong County - Police Launches Manhunt

Zota District — The manhunt for the man accused of killing his wife, Doris Yahn, in Zota District, Bong County has intensified as it enters the second week.

Moses Porkpah, 40, reportedly shot and killed his wife last week with a single barrel after for not giving him sufficient food.

The shooting took place in a village called Cow farm.

After reportedly shooting his wife, Porkpah escaped and fled into the bush, a situation that has caused panic amongst residents of Zota district.

Farmers in the district are said to have abandoned farming activities.

Man hunt for murder suspect continues

The commander of the Crimes Services Division of the Bong County Police detachment, John Kelenso Flomo, told reporters Monday that Police officers have searched dozens of locations for the murder suspect Porkpahto no avail.

"Since the incident, the Police is closely working with residents of Cow Farm to secure the town," Kelenso said.

According to Kelenso, Porkpah and Dories have a two-year-old child and they had lived together for more than five years. He said the Police will not stop searching until he is in custody.

Residents of Zotaare working together to find the 40-year-old Porkpah, and Kelenso is urging the public to assist with information on the suspect's whereabouts.

Last week, he reportedly shot at two traditional hunters, Junior Andrews and Amos Nushia, both of whom are being admitted at the Phebe Hospital in Suakoko District.

Andrews and Nushia were part of a group of traditional hunters who had gone in the bush in an attempt to arrest Porkpah.

Residents of the town told FrontPageAfrica Tuesday that they have abandoned farming activities for fear of being attacked by Porkpah. Dolo Sumo, town chief of Cow Farm told FrontPageAfrica.

"It's not easy on us here since the incident happened two weeks ago."

"Our only source of food is farming and we don't go on our farms these days because of fear."

Another resident only identified as Kamara said they are considering going to the next town due to the hardship they are being faced with.

Meanwhile, speaking to citizens of Cow farm, Bong County superintendent Selena Polson-Mappy said the government was doing everything to apprehend the murder suspect.

She urged the citizens to help the Police in arresting Porkpah.

"This thing can't be left with government alone."

"Yes, the government is concerned that's why we have deployed Police officers here to ensure that the murder suspect is arrested."

"The citizens too have to get involved."

As the manhunt for murder suspect Porkpah enters the third week, it seems to be a difficult task for officers of the Liberia National Police amid fear of their lives, too.