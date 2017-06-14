Liberia: Movement for Election of Brumskine Wants Ben Sanvee to Resign

The Movement for the Election of Brumskine, MOFEB-USA is calling on the hierarchy of the Liberty Party to demand the immediate resignation of the Party's embattled Chairman, Ben Sanvee to allow him fully submit to any investigation regarding the scandal surrounding him.

In a press statement signed and approved by Aaron Y. Holt and Andronicus Johnson, Secretary General and Chairman respectively, the group asserted that the Liberty Party Executive Committee is obliged to preserve the integrity of the Party from any form of disrepute by adhering to its demand to save the face of the Party.

It also called on the Executive Committee to appoint an individual with the requisite qualification and moral integrity as Acting Chairman to lead the LP to victory come October.

"The Movement For the Election of Brumskine, MOFEB-USA, recalled a few days ago excerpts of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Special Press Statement disclosing to the public the status of an ongoing audit process of the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning involving a loan program referred to as a scheme by the President, which is in total violation of the laws of Liberia," the statement said.

It can be recalled that the LP Chairman took a leave of absence after an Internal Audit report Unit (IAU) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning linked him to the loan saga.

Sanvee on Monday said since the audit report, it has been a tough time for him and his family as they have strived for excellence in excelling.

He said his stepping aside from the party was not an act of being a coward but it was geared around his integrity.

"I have thought about and prayed about this and in the end as they say truth never hides. I am not resigning, the leave of absence is to take the time to restructure the loan and to make right our intentions," he intoned.

Sanvee is mentioned as head of one of several businesses that allegedly received business loans totaling US$545,700; according to the findings those businesses could not be located.

Auditors noted: "We received GE Fund account statement, loan agreements and customers' file verification to authenticate the existence of the businesses including all other borrowers who received loans from PSDI."

"Based on their addresses on books, we did not find or see the twelve (12) businesses at locations stipulated. We tried to contact them using telephone numbers obtained from borrowers' files, but their phones were permanently switched off."

The report continues: "However, on May 31, 2015, while concluding the draft report, we made further contacts, and were able to reach Mr. Benjamin Sanvee, CEO/Sanvee Holdings Inc.

He told us that we did not see the business at Bong-Mines Bridge as stipulated on the business file because; they have transferred/moved to Sinkor, 24th Street.

When questioned on the repayment of the US$45,000 loan received from the project, he promised to call us back after he shall have consulted his financial officer."