Zimbabwe: Man Loses Company Car to Fake Cops

A suspected carjacker was Tuesday dragged to the courts on allegations of impersonating a police officer when pouncing on a motorist and making off with his Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

Taurai Joseph Makata appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The complainant is Reginald Chiwocha, 32, of Ruwa Harare, who is a driver at Dish-Tech (Pvt) Ltd.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa said, on February 16 this year, Makata hatched a plan to steal the vehicle with Obey Chitanda, who is on the run, Robson Kamanga (already in remand prison) and Tonderai Moses Chakacha who was jailed three years on the same charges.

Makata allegedly drove Mercedes Benz vehicle while his accomplices were in a Toyota RunX that had no registration plates and followed Chiwocha who was driving along Harare Drive in Mt Pleasant.

The carjackers instructed Chiwocha to pull off the road. One of the accused reportedly got out of their car and flashed a police identity card before accusing Chiwocha of reckless driving and ordering him get out of his vehicle.

Court heard that Chiwocha was forced to get into the gang's Toyota RunX after being told they had to go to the Vehicle Theft Squad in Harare.

One of the accused person then took control of Chiwocha's car and they drove towards Avondale where they dumped him after misrepresenting that they had other assignments to carry out.

Chiwocha was instructed to contact the owner of the car before proceeding to ZRP Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) in Harare.

He reportedly complied and boarded a kombi to VTS where he discovered that Makata and his accomplices were not police officers and that his car had not been delivered there.

Chiwocha then filed a report at Avondale Police Station and on February 20 detectives at VTS were tipped of Chakacha's location and managed to arrest him.

Chakacha implicated his accomplices, leading to Makata's arrest at Hollys Hotel on June 12 and the stolen car was recovered.

Makata will be back in court on June 27.