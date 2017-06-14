Every year on 14 June, the world celebrates World Blood Donor Day, and the theme for this year is 'What can you do?', with a secondary message, 'Give blood. Give now. Give Often'.

According to Zita Tobin from the Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS), this year's campaign will focus on blood donations during emergencies.

"In any crisis or emergency situation, the natural human response is "What can I do, How can I help?". It focuses on the fact that it is important to give blood regularly so that the blood stock is sufficient in case an emergency arises," Tobin said in a statement.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the lives and health of millions of people around the world are affected by emergencies each year.

In the last decade, disasters have caused more than 1 million deaths, with more than 250 million people being affected by emergencies every year.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and storms create a considerable need for emergency healthcare, while at the same time often destroying vital health facilities as well. Man-made disasters such as road accidents and armed conflict also generate substantial healthcare demands.

Meanwhile, Bjorn von Finckenstein, the medical director at NamBTS, said blood transfusion is an essential component of emergency healthcare.

"Emergencies increase the demand for blood transfusions. The adequate supply of blood during emergencies requires a well-organised blood service, and this can only be ensured by engaging the communities, and having a blood donor population committed to voluntary donations throughout the year."

He added that NamBTS requires approximately 50% of all blood donations to be type O blood or emergency blood.

Tobin said blood products are needed to replace blood loss, and increase blood volumes when severe bleeding occurs.

NamBTS collects on average 3 000 units of blood per month, which is equal to 1 350 litres of blood from committed donors, which is just about sufficient to cover the demand for blood at the clinics and hospitals which need blood for road traffic accident victims.

Patients undergoing surgery, mothers who bleed excessively during or after childbirth, babies with jaundice or premature babies need blood transfusion to safe their lives. Cancer patients or those awaiting an organ transplant, patients with certain infectious diseases, for example malaria, and patients with anaemia due to acute or chronic causes also fall in this category.

Tobin furthermore noted that World Blood Donor Day is not just about creating awareness; it is also an opportunity to thank the thousands of donors in Namibia for their selfless support.

"We, therefore, thank every single blood donor on behalf of NamBTS, the WHO and the patients whose lives have been changed for the better for the gift of life that they give without expecting anything in return. Without you, lives will be lost," stressed Tobin.

Those interested in donating blood should be older than 16 years, weigh more than 50kg, lead a sexually safe lifestyle, and enjoy general good health. Donors are encouraged to eat a balanced meal within three to four hours of attending the clinic, and feel healthy on the day of donation.

What can you do?

In light of this year's theme "What can I do", NamBTS and the WHO embarked on a week-long awareness campaign in Windhoek from Monday, 12 June to Saturday, 17 June.

What better way to celebrate World Blood Donor Day than to donate blood and support the theme, not only on the Saturday, but also on Friday, 16 June at several locations around Namibia.

Blood donation clinics will take place on Friday, 16 June at:

Wernhill Park (in front of House & Home) from 09h00-15h30, Maerua Mall (in front of Mr Price) from 09h00-15h30, NamBTS head office, 35 Tal Street (07h00-16h00), United House, Independence Avenue (08h30-16h00) and FT Group Swakopmund (10h00-15h00).

Saturday, 17 June:

Maerua Mall, in front of Mr Price (09h00-14h30) andThe Grove Mall of Namibia (09h00-14h30).