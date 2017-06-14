14 June 2017

Angola: Child Labour Compromises Children's Future - Jurist

Luanda — The jurist Gino Gilberto said on Wednesday, in Luanda, that the child labour phenomenon decreases the development and educational growth of children, thus compromising their social future.

On an interview to ANGOP, in the ambit of the celebrations of June 16, African Children's Day, the jurist deemed it important that children guardians and carers show commitment to the fight against child labour, aiming at avoiding social damages in the future and guaranteeing children's thorough growth process.

He stressed that children need to grow in a healthy environment and in the ambit of rights and duties, aiming for their development.

"A child must grow in the bosom of the family for better integration and biological development", he reiterated.

Gino Gilberto also defended greater supervision and monitoring of children, as well as increase in sensitisation activities such as lectures, with a view to discouraging practices relating to child labour.

