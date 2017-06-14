Zimbabwe: Warriors Light Up the Stage

After exciting playmaker Knowledge Musona capped a truly wonderful performance by grabbing a hat-trick on his debut as the Warriors captain against Liberia on Sunday, fans were convinced he is now earmarked to become the Warriors deadliest-ever finisher.

Were these fans right or had they simply gotten carried away by the way the Smiling Assassin demolished a Lone Star outfit?

Musona now joins the company of an exceptional trio that has scored a hat-trick each in a single AFCON encounter for the Warriors -- the late Shacky "Mr Goals" Tauro, in a 3-0 demolition of Malawi in Blantyre in 1981, Vitalis "Digital" Takawira, in a 4-1 shock annihilation of Cameroon at the National Sports Stadium in 1995 and Agent "Ajira" Sawu in a 4-0 victory over Eritrea 4-0 in 1999.

Another former Warriors skipper, the legendary Peter Ndlovu scored four goals in one match in a 5-0 whitewash over Swaziland in an away COSAFA tie in 2004.

Can Musona surpass the predatory exploits of the likes of Tauro, Takawira, Sawu and Ndlovu?

Statistics in yesterday's issue of The Herald revealed that the KV Oostende forward has certainly had the most lucrative conversion rate ever in the 39 international matches that he has featured for the Warriors by grabbing 20 goals so far.

Ndlovu is still the highest scorer for the senior side with 38 goals scored in a record 100 internationals. It must, however, be noted that The Flying Elephant did miss almost two years of Warriors action after a standoff with the then ZIFA leadership.

Former Zimbabwe Saints winger, Kingston "Kizims" Zimunya, who starred for the Bulawayo giants in the late '70s and early '80s, believes Musona can surpass his predecessors and become the most decorated national team finisher of all time.

"I saw the way he finished all those three efforts yesterday (Sunday) against Liberia and his brilliant anticipation and natural poise -- especially in the build-up to that first goal following Danny Phiri's fabulous pass -- was just unbelievable.

"I'm not saying the boy is as great as Cristiano Ronaldo, but I saw just a glimpse of the Real Madrid genius in that finish," remarked Zimunya.

It would be folly though not to mention the rest of the Warriors side who also got into a rhythmic ensemble once Musona orchestrated a move up-field which left local fans in bewilderment as the home side's movements tore apart Liberia with some deft one-touch passing.

Perhaps the extra ingredient that Musona sprays into his delicious menu is that he is not greedy and also enjoys setting up opportunities for his team mates to hit the back of the net.

This was evident on more that three occasions when his immaculate vision picked out Tendai Ndoro and Evans Rusike in perfect positions. Musona can also keep possession whilst the supporting posse moves up-field to join in the attack.

At 26, Musona still has plenty of time to increase his tally for the Warriors, but we all know that in the upcoming matches against the much stronger Democratic Republic of Congo and their neighbours Congo Brazzaville, the Warriors playmaker will not be afforded as much roaming space as he got against the inexperienced Liberian defence.

It will not all be gloom though for the Warriors fans because by then, Musona's ally upfront, Khama Billiat should probably be back in the team to ease the burden on his skipper.

Even if The Smiling Assassin fails to surpass the 38-goal tally achieved by King Peter, there is definitely no doubt that he is already climbing up the stairs on his way to join elite company.