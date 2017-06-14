Zimbabwe: Speaker Sees Slump in Female MP Numbers

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has blamed political parties for the country's failure to achieve gender parity in politics, predicting a slump in women legislative representation post-2023.

Mudenda said legislators from both the ruling Zanu PF party and the opposition have not done enough to advocate equal representation at party level.

"The problem is political. The constitution does say 50-50 but all of you here belong to some political party," Mudenda said Monday.

"As members of parliament, you have not addressed the issue of a change in our party constitutions to precisely say there shall be 50-50 candidates to be put forward as members of parliament."

He added; "What is there now, I can speak for Zanu PF, is 30 percent.

"The party constitutions must align to the country constitution but, also, during primary elections we must ensure that there are 50 female and 50 male candidates.

"Now, if that entry point is not discussed, I bet you the growth towards gender equality may not be realised.

"I say this because come 2023, when the constitution will not provide for the number of members of parliament who are female, the percentage representation by female MPs is going to go down.

"Obviously whosoever shall be president after the elections will have a difficult time in choosing female ministers from a small pool of MPs."

Mudenda was responding to a question asked by women affairs committee of parliament chairperson Beater Nyamupinga on why the country seemed to be struggling to achieve gender balance during a parliamentarians' workshop on Sustainable Development Goals hosted by United Nations in Harare.

Women constitute 52 percent of the country's population. Presently representation of women in the national assembly is at 34 percent, courtesy of the 60 seats reserved for women for two terms starting 2013 when a new constitution was adopted. This is the highest number ever recorded in the country's history.

Women's organisations and development partners, although investing in women empowerment programmes, have also expressed reservations on whether Zimbabwe will be able to continue on a positive trajectory post the temporary quarter system arrangement when all women in politics will have to compete for votes with males.