Namibia: Fiscal Policy Lifts 118 000 Out of Poverty - Report

A joint report by the World Bank and the Namibia Statistics Agency launched in Windhoek yesterday shows that Namibia's fiscal policy lifted 118 000 people out of poverty, and cut the rate of severe poverty by nearly a quarter.

Fiscal policy is the means by which a government adjusts its spending levels and tax rates to monitor and influence a nation's economy.

According to Investopedia.com, the idea of a fiscal policy is to find a balance between changing tax rates and public spending.

"For example, stimulating a stagnant economy by increasing spending or lowering taxes runs the risk of causing inflation to rise. This is because an increase in the amount of money in the economy, followed by an increase in consumer demand, can result in a decrease in the value of money - meaning it would take more money to buy something that has not changed in value," the financial site said.

The report finds that the proportion of the population which was living in severe poverty in 2009/2010 has decreased largely due to the impact of direct cash transfers, especially the old-age pension.

Other transfers given to the most vulnerable members of society include veterans and disability grants, child maintenance, and foster care grants. As a result, Namibia's fiscal policy has kept about 118 000 citizens out of severe poverty.

According to the report launched yesterday, Namibia's system of taxes and social spending tends to benefit its poorest citizens the most, while tax revenues tend to come from the richest 10% of the country's citizens.

The report, which is titled "Does Fiscal Policy Benefit the Poor and Reduce Inequality in Namibia?", assesses the impact of government taxation and social spending, and whether government is making the best possible use of these tools to address poverty and inequality.

This is apparently in line with the World Bank's goals to help countries eliminate extreme poverty by 2030, and promote shared prosperity in order to improve the lives of the poorest people everywhere.

"We see from this report that Namibia's progressive fiscal policies and generous social spending have on the whole helped reduce poverty and inequality, even though these remain the country's pressing developmental challenges," said statistician general Alex Shimuafeni.

"It also shows that the coverage and efficiency of these policies could be further improved to reach more people. Now, we ask ourselves: where to from here?" he asked rhetorically.

Namibia's social spending is comparable to other countries in the world, and slightly higher than that of an average sub-Saharan African country.

This, together with a progressive tax system in which the rich pay more taxes than the poor, helped government to reduce severe poverty. However, the impact of direct transfers on income inequality is relatively small.

"Tackling poverty and unemployment in one of the most unequal countries in the world is no small task, but Namibia has outlined a clear strategy for the way forward in the Vision 2030 plan," Paul Noumba Um, World Bank country director for Namibia, said during the launch yesterday.

He expressed the hope that the analysis will help policymakers improve existing policies that have been shown to reduce poverty and inequality, with the goal of lifting up those who are still living in poverty in Namibia.