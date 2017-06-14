Somalia: Slain Minister Siraji Abbas Tribunal Concludes Hearing

The Somali military tribunal concluded ots hearing on the shooting and killing of Public Works Minister Abbas Siraji on Wednesday. The tribunal is expected to issue a verdict at a later date.

An SNA serviiceman Ahmed Abdi Aydid army and Osman Salad Barre of the custodial corps have been accused of killing the Minister.

Ahmed Abdi Aydid is alleged to have fired the bullet that killed Minister Abbas Siraji On the other hand Osman Salad Barre is accused of dereliction of duty.

Siraji the youngest Minister in the Cabinet who rose to limelight when at 31 an ex Refugee at Dadaab camp trounced a Minister to be elected into parliament was killed on the 3rd of May this year. He was shot dead near Villa Somalia by government soldiers guarding the Auditor General.