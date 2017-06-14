14 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Slain Minister Siraji Abbas Tribunal Concludes Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somali military tribunal concluded ots hearing on the shooting and killing of Public Works Minister Abbas Siraji on Wednesday. The tribunal is expected to issue a verdict at a later date.

An SNA serviiceman Ahmed Abdi Aydid army and Osman Salad Barre of the custodial corps have been accused of killing the Minister.

Ahmed Abdi Aydid is alleged to have fired the bullet that killed Minister Abbas Siraji On the other hand Osman Salad Barre is accused of dereliction of duty.

Siraji the youngest Minister in the Cabinet who rose to limelight when at 31 an ex Refugee at Dadaab camp trounced a Minister to be elected into parliament was killed on the 3rd of May this year. He was shot dead near Villa Somalia by government soldiers guarding the Auditor General.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Militants Raid SNA Base Near Beledweyne

Al Shabaab fighters were reported to have raided a military base belonging to Somali National Army (SNA) in Dan Subagle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.