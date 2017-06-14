The Somali military tribunal concluded ots hearing on the shooting and killing of Public Works Minister Abbas Siraji on… Read more »

Only AK 47 to be possesed and not more than 4 guards.

Security Minister Ducale Islow Issues New Orders To Ministers & Mps and other government officials to Surrender Heavy Weapons and Extra bodyguards Within 14 days.

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.