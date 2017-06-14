14 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Long Break Worries M'tizwa

Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa is concerned that the long lay-off by his team may affect their rhythm this afternoon when they host Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Morris Depot.

The last time they were in action was on May 28 when they beat Yadah 1-0 at the same venue.

"We had a long break, our last league game was supposed to be against CAPS United and it was postponed. Sometimes this tends to affect the rhythm, these breaks.

"But we are ready for the match. Highlanders are a big team just like Dynamos with a huge following, so we really need to be at our best to achieve what we want. We must play and not let them play us," said the coach.

He received a huge boost when he was voted the best coach for May and his defender Sydney Linyama was the best player.

"We also want a win and maintain the momentum we have set. The last time Rhinos was relegated they were on 23 points, we haven't achieved that, once we achieve that, then we can start saying something.

"We are on number two, yes, but we are not yet there," said M'tizwa.

However, the team will be without defenders Farai Banda and Wilson Chakanyuka. Banda is suspended while Chakanyuka and Wonder Kapinda, who missed the last game with an injury, haven't recovered.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay is also confident that his team will roar on the road. Bosso have collected four points in their last two encounters with a 2-0 victory against Triangle and a point picked at Mandava.

"We are playing good football and not complaining at the moment, but I think it will not be an easy game for us as we understand Black Rhinos are also playing well."

Fixtures

Today: Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), black Rhinos v Highlanders (Morris Depot), Triangle v Shabanie (Gibbo).

Tomorrow: Bantu Rovers v Tsholotsho (Luveve, 1pm), How Mine v Yadah (Luveve), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium, 7pm), Hwange v CAPS United (postponed).

