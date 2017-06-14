Liberia: LACC Certificates 70 Students As Anti-Corruption Ambassadors

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has certificated seventy students as Anti-Corruption Ambassadors.

The students are from the New Hope Academy in Paynesville and Heart of Grace School in Johnsonville, respectively.

The seventy students were certificated recently following four months of training in various aspects of corruption and integrity.

Presenting the certificates on behalf of Commissioner Aba Hamilton Dolo who has oversight responsibility for the Education & Prevention Division at the Commission, LACC's Program Manager for Education & Prevention, Rev. James Kingsley admonished the students to promote transparency and accountability in their schools by exposing acts of corruption without fear or favor.

He told the students that corruption is a major challenge faced by Liberia which he noted can no longer be fought by the older generation who are fading away, but by young people who are potential future leaders of Liberia.

He admonished the students to vehemently fight corruption, because according to him, until corruption is minimized, the development of Liberia is at risk and their future is at stake. Rev. Kingsley also urged the students to exemplify virtues of integrity by desisting from acts of corruption in their schools.

The Students Integrity Club seeks to increase integrity in the administration of public schools and the ownership of school activities among students, school administrators and parents.

The training was conducted in collaboration with Students against Corruption (SAC) and sponsored by the USAID/LPAC Program in Liberia. The project is expected to be extended to schools throughout the country.