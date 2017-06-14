Liberia: House of Representatives Concur With Senate to Amend Code of Conduct

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has concurred with the senate on the amended Part XII of the Code of Conduct for the creation of the operational framework of the office of the Ombudsman.

Members of the House of Representatives unanimously passed the amended version of the Ombudsman Act on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, during the 39th day sitting.

The decision to amend certain provisions of the Code of conduct stemmed from a report from the Joint Committee on Judiciary and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning.

The amended Act seeks to empower the Ombudsman to recommend appropriate sanctions and disciplinary actions to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), as provided in Part XII Section 12.2 of the Code of Conduct.

Under Part V of the Code of Conduct relating to electoral matters, the House of Representatives and the Senate agreed that issues "appertaining to elections matters, shall be adjudicated by the National Elections Commission (NEC), as prescribed under the Elections Law; and any remedy sought from such adjudication shall be referred to the Supreme Court as provided for under the Laws and Constitution of the Republic of Liberia."

The Act also provides that the Ombudsman prepares and submits through the office of the President for enactment a budget for the office of the Ombudsman to the National Legislature.

Under Section 12.4, the President shall nominate three persons for confirmation by the Liberian Senate, one of whom shall be appointed as Chairperson, with gender sensitivity, non-partisanship and geographical balance.

The amendment further laid out the scope of operations, tenure and administrative structure of the office of Ombudsman.

Under qualification, officials of the office of the Ombudsman shall be Liberian Citizens of high moral character; recognized good judgment, objectivity and integrity; well-equipped to analyze problems of law, administration and public policy; with the minimum of age not less than forty years and must have a law degree; and other professional experience relevant to the tasks to be performed.

The report prohibits people serving on the Ombudsman from having other employment and they are to refrain from politics and shall serve a two year term following confirmation by the senate and appointment by the President.

Members on the Ombudsman shall be removed from office for act of nonfeasance; misfeasance; malfeasance; and criminal acts as prescribed under the existing laws and regulations.