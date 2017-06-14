Namibia: Invest in Your Employees, Says Windhoek Mayor

Windhoek — Mayor Muesee Kazapua recently inaugurated the newly remodelled Ark Trading store in the Southern Industrial area, located next to Ferreira's Nursery.

The iconic business, having been an important landmark in Windhoek for over 25 years, was acquired, effective 1 January 2016. The new management team, consisting of Paul Koster and Levi Russ, embarked on a new direction with ARK Trading by focusing their efforts exclusively on offering top service to building contractors in the country.

Mayor Kazapua said the new management must ensure that their employees are happy in terms of their employment conditions, job security and salaries. This will in return result in them making a positive impact on the business and would also uplift their own living standards.

He said the City of Windhoek is striving to create a conducive environment for both residential and commercial customers, who want to acquire land and develop them for various uses. Kazapua also said that Ark Trading should think of setting up shop in Katutura in future, so people can make use of the much-needed services they offer.

The City would also be able to help Ark Trading acquire land for such a development to be built if they identify a piece of land.

"We want some of this development and I commend you - especially when it comes to creating chances to fight for affordable housing for our citizens. The cost of housing is increasing at a significant high rate, making it difficult for your employees to own a house, as most of them are renting. If you can assist your employees to acquire their own land, the City will be able to assist you for the benefit of your workers," he said, adding that they have advised various firms accordingly.

According to director of ARK Trading Russ, the management team borrowed innovative ideas and concepts from the fast-food service industry and can now offer drive-through service to their customers.