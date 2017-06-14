Angola: Farmers to Harvest Over One Million Tons of Agricultural Products

Sumbe — The farmers of the coastal Cuanza Sul province will harvest at least 1.7 million tons of varied agricultural products during the second season of 2017.

This was said to the press on Wednesday by the local agriculture director, José Silva.

According to him, during the second season it is expected to be harvested several products such as maize, cassava, bean, peanut, potato, vegetables and citrus fruits cropped in a 448.708 hectares of land.

In comparison to the previous year, the current expected harvest will record an increase of 478.305 tons, resulting from the farmers' commitment.

The said agricultural campaign counted on the participation of 600 peasant families.