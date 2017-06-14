14 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oshikoto Starts Sanitation Survey

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — Oshikoto Region's directorate of rural water supply yesterday commenced with what will be a countrywide survey on rural water and sanitation in an effort to ascertain the accessibility and availability of sanitation and water services in various parts of the region.

The survey does not include urban areas. Government has set 2017 as the deadline to double the number of Namibian households with access to sanitation. The aim is to improve sanitation from the current 34 percent coverage to 70 percent.

According to the regional head of rural water supply, Stevenson Tuukondjele, the survey will cover 37,411 households in Oshikoto and will run until August, following which other experts, such as statisticians from the Namibia Statistics Agency will be involved in capturing, storing and analysing the data.

"The survey will enable government to determine how far it has gone with its mandate of providing water and sanitation in the rural areas. Therefore, we will be able to establish how many toilets [there are] and the state in which such toilets are, and where improvement is needed. This is a collective programme being undertaken in all 14 regions," Tuukondjele stressed.

Tuukondjele urged councillors and residents to be alert for officials and to assist in terms of providing accurate information to help determine the true state of affairs with regard to water and sanitation services.

"People should speak the truth. If there is no water or you fetch water five to seven kilometres [away], say so. If there are no toilets, do so as well, or describe to us your situation in which manner you relieve [yourself], using either flushing, dry or bucket toilets.

"This will be helpful information for government when implementing projects, because they will provide a clear indication of what is needed and which areas are most affected," he explained.

Emphasising the significance of the survey, Tuukondjele noted the project was the first of its kind and aims to unearth the underlining factors, as the available data is becoming somewhat outdated, as it was recorded during the 2011 census.

"This will be helpful for government, even when briefing the international community on the progress we have made and what setbacks we are facing."

Hence, he appeal to the heads of all households in the region to be available at their homes for such interviews, and if they could not, to ensure that someone - at least 18 years old and above - is available to answer questions from officials.

Namibia

Student Doctors Starving in Russia - Report

The health ministry has delayed paying Namibians studying medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and dentistry in Russia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.