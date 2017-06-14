Angola: Textile Plants Rehabilitated

Luanda — Three textile plants have been rehabilitated in the provinces of Luanda, Beguela and Cuanza Norte.

Satec. Installed in 1967 in Dondo town, municipality of Cambambe, Cuanza Norte province, was once one of the country's most relevant textile plants, but the lack of maintenance of its equipments and huge investments led to their paralysation 20 years ago.

With Italian equipment, it was installed in Angola in 1967 and employed more than 1,200 workers.

The rehabilitation and modernization process began in 2013 with an investment of Usd 420 million , under an initiative of the Ministry of Industry with financing from Japan, which is also responsible for supplying the machinery for the country's three manufacturing plants. Once rehabilitation and modernization is completed, Satec is set to start producing fabrics in June, being this a source of satisfaction for the local population and the Government who have always believed in the economic feasibility of the project. Alexandre Neto, Satec acting director, one of the managers who closely follow the process, told Angop that all tests had been carried out. Only inauguration is pending, while the process of conclusion of the contracts between the Angolan Government and the company winning the concession for its exploitation, under a public-private partnership, is in progress. Therefore, the acting director expects June as the indicative date for its operation, explaining that the first contacts between the future management and the workers took place in March this year.

The first 748 workers for the project have been trained, 600 of which to join the first phase, out of the 1,600 manpower the plant will have when it reaches its full production capacity.

The plant is installed in an area of ??88,000 square metres, subdivided into two sections for the production of knit and denim fabrics.

The project, which began in 2013, was completed last December and has a capacity to produce 180,000 t-shirts and 150,000 lacoste type sweatshirts a month.

Fully equipped with high techonology equipment and built by the Japanese company Marubeni, the factory also has the capacity to produce 480,000 metres of denim fabric a month, out of an annual supply of 6,300 tons cotton, initially to be imported from Greece and India. It includes, among other components, an underground water abstraction and treatment system to meet the needs of the company, during river Kwanza low flow periods.

The new Satec plant is replacing the previous one, which had been inactive for more than two decades, due to the obsolete state of its equipment, installed in the 70s.

Nova Textang II in Luanda

With a whole new image, Nova Textang II is born after six years of rehabilitation. Usd 235 million have been invested in the construction and equipping by the Japanese company Marubeni, in a partnership with others from Switzerland and Germany.

Located in the municipality of Cacuaco, with an annual production capacity for nine million metres of fabric, Nova Textang II will serve a large part of the needs of State institutions, including the Ministries of Health and Education that might cease to import uniforms and other items.

In addition to internal needs, the factory was designed with a focus on exports, which will include neighbouring SADC countries. But the interest in this first phase is to satisfy the national needs, leaving the plan for exports to the second phase. The plant has a line to make the so-called "Congo fabrics" of high quality whose surplus will go for export.

Over a total area of ??100,000 square metres, of which 70,000 covered by infrastructure, Nova Textang II replaces the old Textang II, which remained paralysed in several phases, the last of which in 2000. More than 800 workers can secure the normal operation of the factory. Alassola in Benguela After 18 years out of operation, Africa Textile, now under the name of Alassola, in Benguela province, resumed work in December last year, on an experimental basis, with the manufacture of sheets, towels and blankets. Located at Fronteira neighbourhood, Benguela municipality's industrial area, the former Africa Textile was born in the 80s. At the time, it was one of the State's major investments in this sector. Due to the war that the country went through, the factory went bust and remain idle for many years, but the rehabilitation, expansion and modernisation programme gave rise to the largest textile factory in Angola.

With high technology equipment, the management of Africa Textile is under Alassola, which pledges to make of its brand a reference in the production of layette for homestead and for the hotel sector.

The focus is on bed sheets, with a production of 1.8 million pieces, 12 million towels and 120,000 pieces of blankets a year. The undertaking includes other items ranging from spinning, weaving and sewing.

And the projections point to an ability to respond to the needs and demands of the market, as far as product quality is concerned.

With Alassola in full operation, it is expected that day-to-day dressmakers and stylists will be able to make more of an impact on the garment industry which fully relies currently on imports.

As it reaches the maximum of its installed capacity, the former Africa Textile will create 1,200 jobs.