Liberia: Gender to Celebrate Day of the African Child

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the Children's Representative Forum and members of the Child Protection Network will officially host events for the observance of this year's Day of the African Child (DAC).

June 16 of every year, the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) calls upon all member states of the African Union (AU) to celebrate the day across Africa.

Liberia, being a member of the AU, has organized a three-day event in coherence with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child 2017 which is expected to focus on the global 2030 agenda that provides a platform to reflect on the African Continent's flagship development agenda, Agenda 2063, the Committee's Agenda 2040 and how each applies to children in Africa today.

The DAC will be observed under a global theme, 'Accelerating Protection Empowerment and Equal Opportunities For Children In Africa By 2030,' while Liberia will commemorate the day's celebration under a national theme 'Protecting Children From Electoral Violence, A Road Map To Achieving 2030 Agenda (SGDs); Provide Equal Opportunity For Children In Liberia.'

The activities will commence on Wednesday, June 14, with a national children's conference and climax on Friday, June 16 with an official indoor program which is scheduled to be officially hosted in Grand Bassa County while celebrations continue subsequently in each of the other 15 counties.

These celebrations seek to give children the platform to speak about issues affecting them in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the African children Chapter.

In 1991, the Assembly of Head of States and Government of the then organization of African Unity (OAU) instituted the" Day of the African Child" to celebrate children in Africa.