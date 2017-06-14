14 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: IOM, Partners Identify With Port Health

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization has donated several items to the port health and quarantine department at the National Port Authority (NPA).

The Port Health and Quarantine Unit is under the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Presenting the items Tuesday at the Freeport of Monrovia, IOM Consultant Dr. Nisar Ulkhak said the donations are intended to enhance the working of Port Health and Quarantine Unit at the NPA.

He further said the items will help to improve surveillance, thereby preventing and controlling infectious disease at the port.

Dr. Ulkhak said IOM and partners attach importance to preventing, controlling and managing infectious disease, as such, they decided to identify with the NPA through the department of port health and quarantine.

Responding, R. Calvin Hoff, Jr., Safety Coordinator at NPA lauded IOM and partners for the donations.

He said the items will enhance the work of port health and quarantine unit. He assured that the items will be used as intended.

Items donated include two solar system, two Yamaha motorbikes, laptops, printers, internet, furniture, batteries, among others.

The items were donated under the Public Health Emergency Contingency Plan of the Ministry of Health and partners' project.

Liberia

President Sirleaf Declares Assets As Tenure Comes to An End

When Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was sworn in as Liberia and Africa's first woman head of state, some eleven years ago, she… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.