Liberia: IOM, Partners Identify With Port Health

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization has donated several items to the port health and quarantine department at the National Port Authority (NPA).

The Port Health and Quarantine Unit is under the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Presenting the items Tuesday at the Freeport of Monrovia, IOM Consultant Dr. Nisar Ulkhak said the donations are intended to enhance the working of Port Health and Quarantine Unit at the NPA.

He further said the items will help to improve surveillance, thereby preventing and controlling infectious disease at the port.

Dr. Ulkhak said IOM and partners attach importance to preventing, controlling and managing infectious disease, as such, they decided to identify with the NPA through the department of port health and quarantine.

Responding, R. Calvin Hoff, Jr., Safety Coordinator at NPA lauded IOM and partners for the donations.

He said the items will enhance the work of port health and quarantine unit. He assured that the items will be used as intended.

Items donated include two solar system, two Yamaha motorbikes, laptops, printers, internet, furniture, batteries, among others.

The items were donated under the Public Health Emergency Contingency Plan of the Ministry of Health and partners' project.