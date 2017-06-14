14 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Supreme Court Rules in Sable Mining Case Today

By James K.kadi Jr.

Justice in Chambers Philip A.Z. Banks is expected to rule into the Petition for a Writ of Certiorarifiled by prosecution against JudgeYamieQuiquiGbeisay, then Criminal Court "C" judge in the Sable Mining Bribery trial today.

Prosecution accused Judge Gbeisay of not being fair in presiding over the trial, as such, he should refrain from presiding over the case.

Prosecution and respondent appeared before Justice Banks and argued their case, after which, the Justice in Chambers reserved ruling into the matter.

After nearly two months, Justice Banks is expected today to give his ruling into the matter.

It can be recalled in May 2016, several past and current government officials were indicted by the Liberian Government for their alleged role in the Sable Mining bribery scandal unearthed by Global Witness.

The accused past and current officials include, Cllr. Varney Sherman, Rep. Alex Tyler, former House Speaker, Senator Morris Saytumah, Dr. Eugene Shannon, Dr. Richard Tolbert, E.C. B. Jones, among others.

