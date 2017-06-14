Angola: Ruling Party's Presidential Candidate Highlights Women's Historical Role

Luanda — The historical role of Angolan women, the commitment of the MPLA party to supporting families and women's engagement in the development of the country were highlighted on Wednesday, in Luanda, by the presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço.

The politician said so at a meeting with members of female organisations, having highlighted the greatness and role of the Angolan Women's Organisation "OMA" (ruling party's female wing) in the defence of women's rights and gender promotion.

The ruling MPLA candidate emphasised that the party slams discrimination against women.

He also spoke about the merit of women in the education of children, reason why he defended that it is important to step up female participation in the country's development process.

In the economic domain, the politician said that the programme of the MPLA for the next five years includes the development of initiatives that aim at increasing women's integration in productive activities.

The gathering is also being attended by female representatives of various socio-professional institutions based in Luanda.