Angola: Fortress Repair to Cost Over Us $ 37 Million

Luanda — The Fortress of São Francisco do Penedo in Luanda will be restored and equipped at a total cost equivalent in Kwanzas to more than 37 million US dollars.

Pursuant to a Presidential Decree No. 130/17, of June 12, the construction company Mota-Engil Angola will carry out the restoration and equipping of the monument.

In 1992, the former Department of State for Culture had classified the Fortress of São Francisco do Penedo, also known as Military Reclusion House, as National Historical-Cultural Heritage.